San Juan, Dec 31 (AP) A blackout hit nearly all of Puerto Rico early Tuesday as the US territory prepared to celebrate New Year's Eve.

More than 1.2 million out of 1.47 million clients were without power, according to Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution on the island.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Corporate Giants to World Leaders, How the World Applauded India Under PM Narendra Modi in 2024.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the widespread outage or when power would be restored. Luma officials did not immediately return a message for comment.

In a post on X, Luma said it was in touch with crews and companies overseeing the generation of power in Puerto Rico to solve the outage. It said it would offer details as soon as possible.

Also Read | New Zealand Enters New Year 2025: Auckland Among First Major Cities in the World To Usher In New Year 2025 As Thousands Enjoyed Dazzling Fireworks Display at Sky Tower (Watch Video).

A spokesperson for Genera PR, which oversees power generation, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Puerto Rico continues to struggle with chronic power outages blamed on a crumbling power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria, a powerful category 4 storm that struck the island in September 2017.

The system was already in decline prior to the storm given years of lack of maintenance and investment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)