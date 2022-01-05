Kathmandu [Nepal], January 5 (ANI): As many as 43 candidates from 12 political parties have filed candidacy for to-be-vacant 19 seats of National Assembly polls scheduled for 26 January in Nepal.

As per the figures announced by the Election Commission, three sides are contesting in the election in provinces 1, 2 and Bagmati and two sides competing in Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Also Read | US: Record 4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs in November 2021.

"The final list of candidates would be published on January 9, till then the commission will complete all polls-related procedures, including registering complaints against candidates. The commission would also provide election symbol to parties on January 9," Shaligram Sharma, spokesperson at the electoral body briefed.

Nine political parties have participated in all the provinces and three parties only in specific provinces.

Also Read | Omicron Surge: Hospitalisation and Death Rates Could Differ per Country, Says WHO.

As per the lucky draw made earlier, the tenure of eight members of the upper house from the opposition Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), four members from CPN-US and CPN-Maoist Center, and 3 members from Nepali Congress is set to expire while one seat has been reserved for nomination by the president.

Election for the respective seats will be held only in the respective constituency.

The National Assembly consists of a total of 59 members with a maximum of six years term. Since the NA is a permanent chamber, the term of one-third of its members expires every two years.

For the first time, the lottery was held to decide the term of NA members. Accordingly, the term of 19 NA members had been completed in the first two years and elections were held to fill the first lot of vacant seats.

Similarly, the four-year term of another one-third of the national assembly members (20 NA members), including the vice-chairperson, is to come to an end on March 5, 2022. The term of the remaining 20 others will expire in the next two years.

The constitutional provision mandates that the election should be held 35 days before the expiration of the term of office of NA members. Accordingly, the Election Commission has fixed the date for the election on January 26.

The Province Assembly members, the Chair and Vice-chair of the rural municipalities, the mayors and deputy mayors of municipalities, sub-metropolitan cities, and the metropolitan cities are the voters in the NA election. There are a total of 2025 voters to cast a ballot in the NA election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)