World News | Nepal Ambassador to India Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, on Saturday, took a holy dip in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Sharma was part of a 118-member delegation from 77 countries that participated in the Maha Kumbh on Saturday.

Also Read | Philadelphia Plane Crash: 7 Confirmed Dead, 19 Injured After Air Ambulance Crashes Into Busy Intersection in US.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma expressed his excitement about attending this spiritual congregation for the first time, saying, "There was a lot of excitement as I was attending the Maha Kumbh for the first time. I also did 'snan' in Ganga. It was an amazing experience, and I am very happy."

Uruguay's Ambassador to India, Alberto A. Guani, also shared his experience, saying, "I find it massive and very interesting. It is something particularly to observe, all the people involved, the devotion, the energy that it all brings. It is a fantastic time to be here."

Also Read | US Military Conducts Airstrikes Against Islamic State Operatives in Somalia, Donald Trump Says 'Many ISIS Terrorists Killed'.

Barbara from Argentina, who was also part of the delegation, said, "We are enjoying a lot, it is a unique experience. We had the chance to get a wonderful energy, to have the blessing, we are very grateful."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met with the foreign diplomats at Prayagraj.

Minister of State of Ministry of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita told ANI, "Maha Kumbh is an experience of a lifetime... The strong delegation of more than 70 nations took part in Maha Kumbh today, took a holy bath, and many of them even offered 'Puja'... This is the strength of our Indian philosophy, culture, and religion. I was delighted to see the satisfaction of the ambassadors."

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Maha Kumbh website.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26. The Maha Kumbh is held after every 144 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)