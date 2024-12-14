Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, on the last day of his visit to India, arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday to visit Ram Temple.

The Nepal Army Chief expressed his exuberance on visiting Ayodhya. He said that the Ram Temple symbolises "cultural and religious relations of India and Nepal."

"I am very happy to come here. I along with my team will visit the Ram Temple for the darshan of Ram Ji. The Ram Temple symbolises the cultural and religious relations of India and Nepal," Sigdel said.

Sigdel visit to Ayodhya is part of the final leg of his four-day India tour which commenced on December 11 and is set to conclude today.

On December 13, Sigdel held multiple engagements to solidify the defence cooperation between New Delhi and Kathmandu, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Sigdel's engagements focused on a visit to Indian Defence Industries in Pune followed by departure for Dehradun where he reviewed the prestigious Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

After arrival at Dehradun, General Sigdel attended the Reviewing Officers' Dinner at the IMA.

The Nepal Army Chief appreciated the "Atmanirbhar" initiatives of the Indian Army and the contribution of Indian Defence Industries in this direction. He also observed a Static Equipment Display, where he was introduced to the latest, state-of-the-art equipment recently inducted into the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence stated.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, commenced his official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence relations between Nepal and India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the visit is set to run from December 11 to December 14, 2024, and aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration between the two nations.

The strong relations between Nepal and the Indian Army have been further cemented via the Gurkha Regiment. Currently, over 30,000 Gurkha soldiers from Nepal are serving in the Indian Army.

These frequent high-level visits and exchanges have added momentum to the bilateral partnerships and helped the leadership to review at regular intervals the entire gamut of the relationship. (ANI)

