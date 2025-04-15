Bode [Nepal], April 15 (ANI): In the medieval town of Bode, Nepal, a 30-year-old man named Sujan Bagh Shrestha pierced his tongue with a 10-inch-long needle, continuing a century-old tradition. This is the third consecutive time that Sujan has pierced his tongue.

This annual ritual, known as "Jibro Chedne Jatra," is observed on the second day of the Nepali New Year and is believed to have originated from a legend about preventing famine and natural disasters.

The piercing ceremony was witnessed by a large crowd of devotees and revellers who gathered to observe this significant cultural practice, which has been passed down through generations in Shrestha's family.

According to local legend, the tradition began as a solution to a severe famine in Bode, with a hierophant suggesting that piercing one's tongue would improve the state's condition.

Sujan's act follows in the footsteps of his family, who have continued the tradition for over two decades. His father, Buddha Krishna, pierced his tongue nine times, while his uncle, Krishna Chandra, pierced his tongue 12 times.

"It is a continued tradition that has been in practice for ages. It also follows a legend which states that our (formerly) country, Bode, was in a state of famine. A hierophant suggested that if a person taking the form of Lord Bhairab pierces the tongue, it would improve the state and prevent famine, heavy rain, and other natural disasters. Following this legend, this has been continued for years," said Ramesh Thapa Shrestha, ward chair of Bode.

The tradition, locally called "Jibro chedne Jatra," is observed annually on the second day of the Nepali New Year. Ramesh Thapa Shrestha added, "It has been observed for over one century; it might have started a long time before, as there is no written history about it."

Sujan Bagh Shrestha's participation this year marks his third consecutive appearance at the festival. His family's involvement spans generations, with his father, Buddha Krishna, piercing his tongue nine times and his uncle, Krishna Chandra, doing so 12 times. Notably, the highest number of piercings in the tradition was achieved by a person who pierced his tongue 31 times.

Ahead of the piercing, the participant undergoes a period of isolation and abstention from certain foods in adherence to the customs. Sujan began his fast on Sunday, April 13, 2025, drinking only water.

He continued his fast until the ceremony, in line with the tradition observed by many in the community. Sujan's participation follows his father's break in the tradition, which began after Buddha Krishna paused the practice temporarily following his mother's death.

Buddha Krishna resumed the practice in 2016 after Juju Bhai Basan, who pierced his tongue for eight consecutive years from 2009 to 2015, ceased continuing the tradition.

The iron needles used in the ceremony measure 10 inches long and are coated with a metal primer to protect them from rust. They are soaked in mustard oil for four days before the event. On Tuesday, Krishna Chandra Bagh Shrestha, Sujan's 60-year-old elder uncle, also pierced his tongue. Krishna Chandra, who has been participating in the festival since 1992, has pierced his tongue 13 times.

According to historical records, 13 people have pierced their tongues during the festival's 110-year history. The first recorded person to pierce his tongue was Harka Narsingh Shrestha, who participated in the tradition for 22 years, from 1912 to 1933.

Following him, Bekha Narayan Shrestha pierced his tongue 32 times between 1934 and 1965. Other participants included Haridev Kila Shrestha, who pierced his tongue once in 1966, and Hari Bhasink Shrestha, who did it three times from 1967 to 1969.

Indra Bata Shrestha also pierced his tongue twice in 1970 and 1971, and Harieshwar Bayan Shrestha participated three times between 1972 and 1974.

A large crowd gathers every year to witness this fascinating and revered ceremony. The origins of this tradition are believed to be traced back to King Jagajyoti Malla, who initiated this festival, and it has since been passed down through the generations, continuing as an important cultural and religious observance in Bode. (ANI)

