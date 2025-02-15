Kathmandu, Feb 15 (PTI) Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel on Saturday suffered burns during the inauguration of a tourism fair and was airlifted to Kathmandu.

Paudel, who is also the finance minister, and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya received burn injuries when hydrogen-filled balloons caught fire while lighting a candle at the inauguration of 'Visit Pokhara Year' aimed at attracting two million tourists in 2025.

Pun Lama, the mayor's private secretary, told PTI that Paudel sustained injuries in his head and hand while Acharya suffered burns on his face.

Both were airlifted to Kathmandu's Kirtipur Burn Hospital Kathmandu through Simrik Air helicopter for further treatment after receiving first-aid treatment at a hospital in Pokhara, Lama said.

However, the conditions of both of them are out of danger, said Lama.

