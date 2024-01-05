New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday offered prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. He stated that he prayed for the well-being of people of Nepal and India and the ties between the two nations.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Blessed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple today morning. Prayed for the well-being of our two peoples and India-Nepal ties."

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar co-chaired with his Nepal counterpart NP Saud a "comprehensive and productive" meeting of the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission, in which discussions focused on overall bilateral ties and covered a vast array of areas including land, rail and air connectivity projects, defence cooperation, security, energy, power and water resources.

During the visit, Nepal and India signed a long-term agreement on electricity trade, as part of which Nepal will export 10,000 megawatts of electricity to India over the next ten years.

Agreements were signed on the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects, long Term Power Trade, Cooperation in Renewable Energy Development, Munal Satellite and the Handover of 5th tranche of the post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply.

Three cross-border transmission lines were jointly inaugurated during Jaishankar's visit.

"Co-chaired with my counterpart FM @NPSaudnc a comprehensive and productive meeting of the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission. Discussions focused on our overall bilateral ties, trade & economic relations, land, rail & air connectivity projects, cooperation in defense & security, agriculture, energy, power, water resources, disaster management, tourism, civil aviation, people-to-people & cultural exchanges and development partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar on Thursday met Former Nepal Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba, K P Sharma Oli, Madhav Kumar Nepal and held discussions about bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He also called on Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Called on Rt. Hon'ble PM @cmprachanda. Conveyed the warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted a new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today. friendship is indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength."

He called on Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel and conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to call on @OOP_Nepal Ramchandra Paudel. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu. Valued his guidance and sentiments for a strong and expanding India-Nepal ties."

Jaishankar also interacted with members of the Nepal Cricket team and congratulated them on qualifying the T20 World Cup.

"Delighted to interact with members of the Nepal Cricket team & @CricketNep. Congratulated them on qualifying for the T20 World Cup. Assured them of India's support in their preparations. Underlined our commitment to the growth of cricket in Nepal," Jaishankar posted on X. (ANI)

