Kathmandu, Nov 19 (PTI) Nepal is ready to hold general elections in a free, fair and impartial manner, the country's election commission promised on Saturday as a group of international observers, including from India, has arrived here to watch the poll process.

Nepal is scheduled to hold elections on Sunday to elect 275 members of the federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven provincial assemblies.

The elections to the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies will be conducted in an environment better than earlier, the General Elections Observation Committee (GEOC) said on Friday on the basis of a report on the pre-election period.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said all preparations have been completed for holding polls in a free, impartial and peaceful atmosphere and advised every voter to confidently go to polling stations to exercise their right to vote.

“All preparations have been completed for concluding the elections founded on people's competitive democratic system, people's sovereignty, civic freedom, people's fundamental rights, and people's right to vote, periodic elections and the federal democratic republic guaranteed by the constitution in a free, impartial and peaceful atmosphere,” Thapaliya said.

The CEC said election monitoring teams and employees and security forces deployed to the polling stations are closely monitoring the implementation of the election code of conduct, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

According to Thapalia, political parties and candidates have been following the code of conduct and thus created a conducive environment for democratic exercise. However, action will be taken against anyone violating the election code of conduct, the CEC said.

The Election Commission had earlier said the violation of the 'Silence Period' that has been enforced since Friday midnight in view of the elections was "punishable by law".

A total of 182 prisoners from two prisons in Kathmandu district and one in Lalitpur district will exercise their voting rights on Sunday.

According to officials, 110 inmates from the Prison Office, Kathmandu, 20 from the Prison Office, Jagannathdeval, Kathmandu and 52 from the Prison Office, Lalitpur will be casting their votes in the House of Representatives election.

This is for the first time that the voting right of the inmates except those convicted under election offences has been brought into practice.

Observers from various countries, including India, have started gathering in Nepal to observe the elections.

Election observation mainly involves field monitoring of elections by one or more independent parties from another country or from non-governmental organisations.

The accredited observers will assess the conduct of the election process in line with national laws and international election standards of observation.

India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday reached Kathmandu as an international observer for the Sunday elections.

Kumar, 62, is leading a four-member delegation, including two officials from the Election Commission of India.

Kumar, who is here at the invitation of CEC Thapaliya, will join other international delegates from countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, South Korea and the Maldives to observe the election on Sunday.

Kumar will visit polling stations in Kathmandu and surrounding areas before wrapping up his five-day visit on November 22.

Election Commissioner of South Korea Cho Byeong-Hyun, Maldives Election Commission Chairperson Fuwad Thowfeek, and Takei Shunsuke, state minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, also arrived in Kathmandu on Friday for election observation.

According to the International Election Observers Accreditation (Supplementary) Directive, 2022, issued by the EC, it is mandatory for the international election observers to recognise and respect the custom, culture and sovereignty of Nepal while carrying out their roles.

The observers are also required to perform their duties impartially, objectively and independently and should not indicate or express any political bias or preference.

Former chief justice Kalyan Shrestha said that since there were no agitations and disturbances, the elections this time would be conducted in a peaceful manner.

This time the campaigning for the elections was also not too expensive and flamboyant, Shrestha added.

Another former chief justice Sushila Karki said discipline shown by the parties and candidates in election campaigning indicated that democracy was moving in the direction of consolidation in the country, reported the Himalayan Times newspaper.

Former chief election commissioner Bhojraj Pokharel said the preparation and management of the election till now had ensured that polling would be completed peacefully.

Nepal Law Society President Tirthaman Shakya and Executive Director Krishnaman Pradhan shared that the GEOC had been conducting observation of elections through 331 representatives in 261 municipalities of 36 districts on party registration, candidate nomination and election campaigning, among others.

The GEOC also said that 10 special observers, 24 national observers, 36 district observers, and 261 local observers will be mobilised on election day.

The report suggested that compared to the past experience there had been improvement in the voter list, candidacy registration, implementation of code of conduct, security arrangement, ballot paper, polling station, voter education and staff management.

