Kathmandu [Nepal], December 5 (ANI): The Election Commission of Nepal has started preparations to submit the final results of the provincial and parliamentary elections by December 14 as the vote count under first-past-the-post was completed on Monday.

With the vote count for Proportionate Representation (PR) underway and expected to be over by Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) has started preparations to submit the report to Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari in the next ten days.

Also Read | Seals Dead in Russia: Mass Seal Death Likely Due to Oxygen Deprivation, Says Russian Environmental Official.

"Vote count of Bajura, Dolakha and Syangja under the PR is still underway. The electoral officers have been instructed to expedite the counting process without any error and complete it as soon as possible," Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said.

"Upon receiving all the results, the electoral body will send out letters to all political parties to send names of candidates who will be elected under the PR system," he added.

Also Read | Russia To Provide Crude Oil, Petrol, Diesel at Discounted Rates, Says Pakistan Government.

The political parties have already submitted a list of candidates under the PR system and this time they will submit the name to the EC as per electoral laws.

The parties now would have three days instead of a week to give the names.

Thapaliya said as per the legal provisions, the parties usually are granted a week's time but this time it has been slashed in order to expedite the process.

"In case the parties send the names within provided timeframe, we will be able to submit the report to President by December 14," he said.

According to EC, results for 165 constituencies for the House of Representatives (HoR) and the 330 constituencies from the Province Assembly have been declared.

The Nepali Congress has won 57 seats in HoR under first-past-the-post (FPTP) while the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has secured 44 seats.

The CPN-Maoist Centre stood third with 18 seats while the CPN-Unified Socialist has secured 10 seats.

The Samajbadi Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and the Rastriya Swatantra Party won 7 seats each.

The Nepali Congress won 111 constituencies under the FPTP system while the CPN-UML secured 91 seats, CPN-Maoist Center 53, CPN-Unified Socialist 15 seats.

Meanwhile, Janata Samajbadi Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party won 11 seats each in Province Assembly.

After the electoral body dispatches details of newly elected members of parliament, they will be sworn in a special ceremony, according to the parliament secretariat.

The eldest member of the parliament will administer an oath of office and secrecy to the new members.

Prior to that, the eldest member of Parliament will be sworn in by the President.

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony, the new members will participate in first meeting of newly-elected House.

The election to choose the Speaker will be held within 15 days after the first meeting of the House of Representatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)