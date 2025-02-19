By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the prompt action taken by the Indian government and the Odisha state government regarding the recent incident at KIIT University involving the death of a Nepali student.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 19: Millie Bobby Brown, Mauro Icardi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Prasidh Krishna - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 19.

"We are highly satisfied with the prompt action taken by the Government of India and the Odisha government," Sharma told ANI.

Regarding the student's death, which is being investigated, Sharma said, "In the initial stage, after the unfortunate event which happened in KIIT, Odisha, the university people closed the hostel and the institution and took all the students to the railway station and asked them to go home. It was very unfortunate. Then, we approached the Government of India, the Odisha government and KIIT University. After dialogue with all three, officials from the Odisha government went to KIIT and instructed them to reverse their notices over the suspension of classes and the closure of hostels. KIIT has taken action against many of its officials and security guards. The case of the alleged suicide is being probed."

Also Read | Why Are We Giving USD 21 Million to India? They Got Lot More Money: US President Donald Trump on Voter Funds Row.

Sharma also stated that Nepali officials have encouraged students to return to their hostels and resume classes.

"We have requested the Nepali students to return to the hostel and resume classes. Students who have left Odisha will be provided with return tickets. Two officials from our embassy are stationed there. The message to the students is that they can return with confidence. Nepali officials, the Odisha Police, and the state government have ensured their safety and security," he added.

The Ambassador urged Indian students to treat Nepali and other foreign students as brothers and sisters.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Additional Director of Girls' Hostel and Student Affairs Member-ARC Jayanti Nath on Tuesday extended her apology after a purported video commenting on Nepal's GDP went viral.

A day after the viral video sparked outrage, Jayanti Nath, joint director of girls' hostel and student affairs, released a video apology. She added that her remarks were made in response to comments allegedly calling India "corrupt and poor." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)