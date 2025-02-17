Kathmandu [Nepal], February 17 (ANI): Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a telephonic conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal over the issue of arising situation at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Deuba stated that she held a telephonic conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava regarding the issue.

Also Read | KIIT Student Suicide: Nepal Students at KIIT University Asked To Leave After BTech Girl Prakriti Lamsal Found Dead at Hostel in Odisha; PM KP Sharma Oli Reacts.

"After the news of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal's death in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and then the Nepalese student being shifted to hostel, came to the media, we immediately took this issue seriously and started diplomatic initiatives Regarding this incident, I have been contacting the concerned body this morning. This morning I instructed the Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Sharmalai, to understand the reality of the incident and take necessary action regarding the problem faced by Nepali students. He is working accordingly and has recently published a communique from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi," Deuba said in a post on X.

Further adding, "Similarly, this afternoon I also had a phone call with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Mr. Navin Srivastava. He has also informed about the necessary initiatives and coordination measures for the safety of Nepali students. The Ministry of External Affairs is taking initiative in this matter and would like to provide information about the latest situation."

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Won't Take Part in Upcoming US-Russia Talks, Can't Accept Outcome.

https://x.com/arzuranadeuba/status/1891474960004289013?s=46

Late on Sunday evening, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, issuing a release announced that it grees to allow over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies.

Earlier, the university had forcibly evicted these students, using police force and baton charges, after they protested the mysterious death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal.

Following diplomatic intervention, the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi issued a statement on Monday, confirming that KIIT had agreed to provide hostel accommodations and continue classes for Nepali students.

"The embassy requested the university to ensure the safety of Nepali students and make arrangements for them to stay in hostels while continuing their studies," the statement read. "In response, the university has agreed to these requests and assured that classes will be conducted as usual."

In a tweet, the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also announced that two counsels have been deployed to assist the student as well as resolve the issue.

"Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference," Prime Minister Oli stated.

https://x.com/kpsharmaoli/status/1891473623476511104

Prakriti Lamsal, a student from Rupandehi, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel. After demanding an investigation, other Nepali students staged protests, leading to a harsh crackdown by university authorities. Many were forcibly removed from their hostels and left stranded at railway stations.

The Nepali Embassy has also called for an independent and impartial investigation into Lamsal's death. The university has reportedly assured full cooperation in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)