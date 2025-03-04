Kathmandu [Nepal], March 4 (ANI): The foundation stone for the construction of Nepal's Rapti Eye Hospital, which is being built with Indian assistance, was laid on Tuesday.

As per the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stones were laid jointly by Tikaram Khadka, Mayor of Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang, and Basist Nandan, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"Operation theatre building of Rapti Eye Hospital is being built with Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs.43.31 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'," the embassy stated in a release.

The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilized for the construction of an operation theatre building and other allied facilities.

The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and is being implemented through Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang.

The Mayor of Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang and Chairperson, Rapti Eye Hospital Management Committee, and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by India to the people of Nepal.

The officials expressed confidence that the infrastructure being created would help provide better healthcare facilities to the people of Nepal and will also contribute to the overall development of the health sector in the Lumbini province of Nepal.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 563 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 495 projects. Among these, 62 projects are in Lumbini Province.

In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts, and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 164 ambulances and 43 school buses have been gifted in Lumbini Province.

Out of these, 19 ambulances and 4 school buses were gifted in Dang. This includes one ambulance that has been provided to Rapti Eye Hospital, Dang.

"As close neighbors, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the release stated.

Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

