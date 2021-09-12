Kathmandu [Nepal], September 12 (ANI): Nepal's House speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has called for a dialogue to end the deadlock in the House of Representatives, which has continued for the second consecutive week, leaving dozens of bills pending.

Calling agitating lawmakers from the opposition CPN-UML to sit for dialogue, Speaker Sapkota stressed that only conversation and dialogue can end the deadlock.

"We can present our opinions, thoughts and perceptions. I request all the lawmakers to make the environment for it, especially the opposition lawmakers to head for dialogue. We all should seriously consider it and facilitate to create an environment for it. I call on all the parties and request them," Sapkota said.

Along with the house, the speaker has called an all-party meeting tomorrow (Monday), aimed at advancing the parliament session effectively. The all-party meeting will be convened at the Lhotse Hall of the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwor at 2:30 PM on Monday, said Shreedhar Sapkota, press advisor to Speaker Sapkota.

Top leaders of all political parties who represent their parties in the federal parliament have been invited to the meeting. As the sessions of parliament are being obstructed by the main opposition CPN-UML, parliament has not been able to enter the regular agenda.

Speaker Sapkota had discussions with UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai, Whip Shanta Chaudhary and MP Khagaraj Adhikari to resume the meeting today. But the discussion could not reach any conclusion.Although the meeting was postponed for 15 minutes, it could not move forward due to the UML's obstruction.

The parliament session has been adjourned till September 14. The UML has been obstructing the parliament meeting saying that the meeting had allowed lawmakers against whom the party has taken action, participate in the house sessions. (ANI)

