Kathmandu, Jul 26 (PTI) Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya on Tuesday hinted that the federal and provincial elections in the country could be held on November 20.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the government is likely to fix November 20 as the date for holding the election for the members of the House of Representative (HoR) and the Provincial Assemblies.

"We had suggested holding the HoR and the PA elections on November 18, but if the government takes a decision through the upcoming Cabinet meeting to hold the elections on November 20 in a single phase, don't get surprised," he said.

Thapaliya said the Election Commission needs 120 days usually for preparation to hold the election, but since internal preparations are underway, it is capable of holding the elections if the government announced it for November 20. "Although the upcoming election seems to be somehow expensive, the commission is trying to keep the expenses within a limit," he said.

He also hinted that the Electronic Voting machine may be used during the November elections.

"If the government provides the EV machine on time we are capable of holding the elections through the EV system," he said.

Earlier in July, a delegation of the Election Commission led by Thapaliya met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and proposed to hold the elections for provincial and federal parliament simultaneously on November 18.

The term of the members of the federal and provincial parliaments is expiring on December 8, 2022.

