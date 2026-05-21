World News | Nepal Opposition Disrupts Parliament, Demands PM Balen Shah's Resignation over Accountability

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 21 (ANI): Nepal opposition parties, protesting the absence of the Prime Minister from the parliamentary meeting, picketed the well of the lower house, demanding Prime Minister Balendra Shah's resignation.

The opposition parties, including the Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), and Shram Sanskriti Party, among others, on Thursday picketed the well while chanting slogans. The lawmakers also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Balendra Shah for failing to remain accountable to Parliament.

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The situation has been particularly driven by the Shram Sanskriti Party, led by Chairperson Hark Raj Rai (Harka Sampang), which has been strongly protesting against the Prime Minister's working style and demanding his resignation.

"I want to question, through the Honourable Speaker of the House, whether the Prime Minister is a member of this Parliament or not. Is there a Parliament in the nation or not? Do we need or need not uphold the dignity of the Parliament and democracy and fulfil our duties or not? If he cannot fulfil his duties and responsibilities, then I would suggest he pave the way out," lawmaker Rai said in the first meeting of the lower house on Thursday.

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He said the government had failed to respond to issues raised by his party since May 11, including Nepal's territory allegedly encroached upon by India, the vacant Home Ministry portfolio, and the management of squatters.

Rai also stated that the Prime Minister had not responded to the concerns raised in Parliament despite repeated demands.

Earlier, he had submitted a written request seeking the Prime Minister's resignation for not being present in the House during discussions on the government's policies and programmes.

Rai's party has also staged what is described as the first-ever parliamentary protest involving pamphlets and placards inside the federal Parliament. Lawmakers continued the same style of protest on Thursday as well, insisting that the Prime Minister must either come to Parliament and answer questions or step down.

Following Wednesday's protest, Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal had warned of possible disciplinary action, stating that such activities violated parliamentary rules. However, protests by the Shram Sanskriti Party have continued.

"Since a few days ago, the opposition has been making attempts to make the government more accountable and responsive. From answers to queries about the plans and policies to other issues, the opposition parties have been searching for the Prime Minister. I, along with the other lawmakers from the opposition, have been protesting in Parliament to make him more answerable. We are not able to get support from the House Speaker, and the government is not meeting our demand," Niskal Rai, a lawmaker from the Nepali Congress, said.

On Thursday, opposition lawmakers strongly objected after Speaker Aryal allowed only one minute of speaking time, further escalating the dispute in the House.

Lawmakers said the Prime Minister has repeatedly avoided parliamentary proceedings, including not attending sessions to present bills, which they termed a disregard for constitutional accountability.

During the heated exchange, Speaker Aryal accused opposition lawmakers of violating parliamentary decorum while also expressing frustration over their continued interruptions.

With the protest continuing in Parliament, Prime Minister Balen Shah has reportedly told Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal that he would not immediately attend Parliament.

According to sources, Speaker Aryal met the Prime Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar on Thursday after opposition lawmakers continued disrupting the first meeting of Parliament.

During the meeting, Aryal requested that the Prime Minister appear in Parliament, citing the ongoing demands from opposition parties and the parliamentary practice of holding question-and-answer sessions with lawmakers during the first week of every month.

However, Shah reportedly told the Speaker that he was unable to attend Parliament immediately and would instead come at an "appropriate time" after further consideration.

Sources said the Speaker returned disappointed following the meeting and later resumed the House session.

Opposition lawmakers have accused the Prime Minister of avoiding parliamentary accountability, noting that he has not appeared in the House since leaving during the President's presentation of the government's policies and programmes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)