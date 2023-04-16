Kathmandu [Nepal], April 16 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expanded his cabinet for the eighth time inducting a Foreign Minister and a Minister of State for Transport.

As per the release from the Office of the President, Dahal inducted Nepali Congress leader Narayan Prasad Saud as Foreign Minister while Nanda Chapai got the portfolio of state minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport.

Also Read | Spain Shocker: Man Attacks Couple for Refusing To Let Him Join Their ‘Sex Adventure’ in Park, Accused Also Stole Their Valuables.

Both the ministers were administered oath to post and secrecy amid a ceremony at Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

Earlier on 31st March, Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda had reshuffled the cabinet after weeks of hiatus when he was only able to induct 11 ministers which included a state minister.

Also Read | ‘Human Zoos’: Europe Struggles to Confront Its Racist Past.

Intra-party rift of the Nepali Congress has been blamed for the delay in the expansion of the cabinet as 10 parties are on board the coalition presenting their own demands. In four months since formation, Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda has undergone two rounds of vote of confidence and 8 cabinet reshuffles, yet failed to fill all the ministries.

Supported by 10 parties in the March 20 vote of confidence who have come on board the ruling coalition, Dahal on Friday managed to take 5 parties on board.

Despite filling up the majority of the ministries, PM Dahal still holds the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Ministry of Forest and Environment; the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)