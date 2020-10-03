Kathmandu, Oct 3 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's chief advisor and his other two aides have contracted coronavirus that has claimed 528 lives and infected over 84,500 people in the country.

During the tests conducted on Friday, Oli's chief advisor Bishnu Rimal, press advisor Surya Thapa, and foreign affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai tested positive for COVID-19.

The key advisors confirmed the development through their social media accounts.

Posting on Twitter and Facebook, they requested all those who came in their contact to be cautions.

Nepal's COVID–19 tally jumped to 84,570 on Saturday as 2,120 new coronavirus cases were detected in the country.

A total of 2,044 people have been discharged from different health facilities after their full recovery from the infection.

The total number of recoveries has reached 62,740 in the country. With the death of eight more COVID-19 patients, Nepal's number of fatalities has gone up to 528.

