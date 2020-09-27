Kathmandu [Nepal], September 27 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's personal physician, Dr Dibya Singh, has been infected with COVID-19. However, there is little risk for Oli to acquire the disease as Dr Singh has not visited the Prime Minister for over two weeks.

According to Xinhua, Oli's physician was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Friday.

"She tested positive after coming into contact with hospital staff infected with the virus," Dr Shanta Kumar Das, coordinator of COVID-19 Management Committee at the TU Teaching Hospital told Xinhua on Saturday.

Dr Das also said that "five days after coming into contact with the staff infected with the virus in a meeting, she developed symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested positive."

The doctor also said there is little risk for the Prime Minister to get infected as Dr Singh has not visited the Prime Minister for more than two weeks.

According to the country's health officials, Nepal confirmed 71,821 COVID-19 cases and 467 fatalities till Saturday. (ANI)

