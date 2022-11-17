Kathmandu, Nov 17 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday appealed the citizens of his country to make the November 20 parliamentary and provincial elections a massive success.

Voting for the twin elections -- parliamentary and provincial assemblies -- in Nepal will take place in a single phase on November 20.

More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across the country.

Out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method.

Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through a proportionate method.

“We need to take the country forward on the path of prosperity by consolidating the federal democratic republic system,” said Deuba addressing the people through a video message telecast on Thursday ahead of the elections.

He said that election is the soul of democratic system and further appealed all the Nepalese to make the historic November 20 Parliamentary and Provincial Assembly elections a success.

“As Nepali Congress has been in the forefront of all social and political movements that has taken place in the country in the past, now it is the responsibility of Nepali Congress to take the country towards prosperity,” pointed out Deuba.

He said his government would work for the excellence of youth.

“As our youths are attaining excellence in technology and scientific knowledge we will move forward with new thinking honouring their knowledge,” he said.

“We will make the service delivery to the people efficient and effective by modernsing our ruling system. The valuable vote casted by the people in the election will shape the country's fate and determine future,” he said.

"After the previous government dissolved the Parliament twice, dragging the country towards chaos and uncertainty the present coalition was formed on the foundation of cooperation and collaboration,” Deuba recalled and appealed upon the people to cast their votes in favour of the candidates belonging to the ruling alliance.

