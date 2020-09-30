Kathmandu, Sep 30 (PTI) Nepal recorded 1,559 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 77,817 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The death toll in the country reached 498 after seven people succumbed to the disease, Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said.

The total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 stands at 56,428. In the past 24 hours, 1,057 patients were discharged.

On Wednesday, national capital Kathmandu reported 902 cases.

Gautam said that 12,205 PCR tests were conducted across the country during the period.

There are currently 20,891 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres.

