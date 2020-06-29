Kathmandu, Jun 29 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally crossed the 13,000-mark with the detection of 475 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 363 are males and 112 females, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said at his daily press briefing.

Also Read | West Bengal Declares State Holiday on July 1 Which is Doctor's Day: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

The COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at 13,248, he said, adding that the virus has so far claimed 29 lives.

As many as 3,134 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. As on Monday, 10,085 were undergoing treatment at different health facilities across the country, the ministry said.

Also Read | Terror Attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: 2 Dead, Security Forces Kill All 4 Terrorists.

The health authorities have so far conducted 223,630 tests to detect coronavirus infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)