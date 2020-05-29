World News | Nepal Records Highest Single-day Spike of 170 Coronavirus Cases

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, May 29 (PTI) Nepal on Friday registered its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases with 170 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally in the country to over 1,200, the health ministry said.

A 35-year-old Nepali man, who returned home last week from India, has died of coronavirus, the ministry said. The man died soon after he reached the India-Nepal border.

His swab samples were collected and the result came as coronavirus positive, the ministry said. With this, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Nepal has risen to six.

Among the 170 new cases, five are women. The rest are men aged between 4 to 70 years, the ministry said.

Rautahat district reported 57 new cases, Kapilvastu 51, Jhapa Jhapa 28, Banke 10, five each in Parsa and Sarlahi, four each in Bara and Saptari, two each in Nawalparasi and Dang, and one each in Rupandehi and Myagdi.

The ministry said 19 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after successful treatment. The total number of recovered patients stands at 206.

So far, 64,154 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the country.

Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of the deadly virus, is among the countries having the least number of COVID-19 cases.

Nepal has also extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

