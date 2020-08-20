Kathmandu, Aug 20 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday recorded 707 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally close to 30,000, a senior health ministry official said.

During tests conducted through Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) in the last 24 hours, 707 people were found COVID-19 positive, Dr. Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry, said in the daily press briefing. Nepal has so far recorded 29,645 COVID-019 cases.

Of the newly infected persons, 515 are men and 192 women.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 200 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Gautam said six more people died due to coronavirus on Thursday, taking the death toll to 126.

In the past 24 hours, 264 corona patients, who recovered from the disease, have been discharged from different health facilities across the country. With this total number of people recovered from the disease stands at 17,964 in the country.

Currently, there are 11,555 active cases of COVID-19.

Nepal on Tuesday imposed a week-long prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu Valley after more than 1,000 fresh cases were reported in a single day.

The restrictive orders have been issued by three district administration offices in the Kathmandu Valley after a sudden spike in the coronavirus cases.

With the issuance of restrictive orders, people will be barred from coming out of their houses except for emergency works.

All businesses and shops except those providing essential services and goods such as medicines, vegetables, food stuffs, drinking water, milk, electricity, telecommunications, petroleum will be shut down.

