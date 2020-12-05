Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Nepal has reported 1,024 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 239,885, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Ministry of Health and Population said that the cases were detected after conducting 6,074 tests across the country.

Also Read | Anti-Vaxxers Pose a Threat to COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s How Misinformation and Fake News Can Challenge Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout.

“The total number of new cases in the last 24 hours stand at 1,024. With this the total number of cases in the country has reached 239,885,” according to a statement from the health ministry.

So far, 2,206 people have recovered from the disease on Saturday.

Also Read | Justin Trudeau Ignores Modi Govt’s Warning Against Extending Support to Farmers’ Protest in India, Says ‘Canada Will Always Stand up For Right of Peaceful Protests’.

With this a total of 224,053 people, who earlier tested corona positive, have recovered from the infection.

So far, swab samples of 1,778,024 people have been tested in the country to detect coronavirus.

There are currently 14,255 corona active people undergoing treatment at different laboratories across the country, the ministry said.

The health ministry said confirmed death of 10 people due to corona infection on Saturday, the country's corona tally has reached 1,577.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)