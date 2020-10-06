Kathmandu, Oct 6 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday reported 1,551 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 90,814, the health ministry said.

There were 2,340 recoveries and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

As many as 67,542 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the infection, it said.

There are currently 22,709 active patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres and health facilities across Nepal.

The number of people who died of the disease has reached 563.

National capital Kathmandu reported 1,017 cases on Tuesday.

Health authorities have so far conducted 10,99,276 PCR tests across the country, it said.

