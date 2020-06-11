Kathmandu [Nepal], June 11 (ANI): Nepal on Thursday reported 250 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally to 4,614, said the Ministry of Health and Population.

Of 250 new COVID-19 cases, 230 are males and 20 are females. In total, 4,285 males and 329 females have contracted the disease, The Himalayan Times reported.

"Tests at labs across the country confirmed positive results in 57 people from Rautahat, 48 from Dailekh, 29 from Rupandehi, 18 from Bajura, 14 from Rolpa and 13 from Banke. Similarly, nine individuals from Saptari, eight from Dang, seven each from Bara, Dhading, Surkhet and Kailali, six from Nawalparasi (West), four each from Mahottari and Pyuthan, three each from Sunsari and Jhapa and two cases each from Sarlahi, Kapilvastu and Bajhang also tested positive for the virus," The Kathmandu Post quoted Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam as saying during a regular press briefing.

With 619 cases, Kapilvastu has so far reported the highest number of COVID cases, followed by Rautahat with 536 cases and Dailekh with 441 cases.

The infection has now spread to 72 districts in the Himalayan nation.

Meanwhile, 187 people -- 179 males and eight females -- have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 861, of which 774 are males and 87 females. (ANI)

