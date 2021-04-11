Kathmandu, Apr 11 (PTI) Nepal has reported 303 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 280,028, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The nation has also reported 3,040 deaths due to the contagious viral disease so far.

“Nepal has been witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past one week. As many as 303 new cases of the novel coronavirus infections were detected across the country in the past 24 hours,” the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

For the past couple of months Nepal had witnessed very low corona infection cases, however, the cases have gone up in the last one week.

The new cases were detected when 3,125 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted on Sunday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has jumped to 280,028 including 3,040 cases of fatality, the ministry said.

As of Sunday, Nepal's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent which is the highest among the SAARC countries.

There are 2,961 corona active people undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across Nepal.

Of the total cases so far, 274,027 people have recovered whereas 3,040 have died, the ministry said.

