Kathmandu, Jan 12 (PTI) Nepal has reported 3,075 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, making it the highest number single day infections in the last five months, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that last time the daily COVID-19 case count crossed the 3,000 mark was in August 2021.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Seems to Be More Effective Against Omicron if Compared to Other Jabs, Says Vladimir Putin.

"Nepal recorded 3,075 new cases of COVID-19 along with 278 recoveries and two deaths on Wednesday," the ministry said in a statement.

The country's Covid - 19 tally has jumped to 936,969 so far while the number of total deaths due to the contagious disease stands at 11,609, a media report said.

Also Read | Chinese New Year 2022: Bottega Veneta Unveils Digital Installation at Great Wall of China to Celebrate Lunar New Year.

Taking note of the rising number of cases of coronavirus in the country, the Nepal government has also imposed a partial lockdown in the Kathmandu valley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)