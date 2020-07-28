Kathmandu, Jul 28 (PTI) Nepal has reported 311 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 19,063, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said the number of deaths due to coronavirus has so far reached 49 after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection on July 24.

"A total of 311 new cases of coronavirus have been reported taking the tally to 19,063 across Nepal," the ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, 121 persons who earlier tested positive for coronavirus were discharged after their recovery from various isolation centers.

"With this, Nepal's COVID-19 recovery tally has reached 13,875," Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson for the ministry, said.

Currently, 5,139 active corona patients are undergoing treatment at different health centres.

So far, 3,52,307 PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal to detect corona virus.

