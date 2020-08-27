Kathmandu, Aug 27 (PTI) Nepal recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 1,111 new infections, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 35,529, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam said eight virus-related deaths were reported in the same period. Now, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 183 in the country.

The spokesperson said out of the 12,629 polymerase chain reaction tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,111 sample had tested positive. Of the new cases, 777 are men, 334 are women.

This is Nepal's highest spike daily new coronavirus cases, of which Kathmandu Valley accounted for 377 cases. The previous highest-single day spike was 1016 cases on August 14.

There are 15,273 active coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation. The number of recovered cases rose to 20,073 after 569 COVID-19 patients were discharged from health facilities on Thursday, Gautam said.

