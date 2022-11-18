Kathmandu, Nov 18 (PTI) Nepal should handle the issue of terrorism in a professional manner and not allow any activity that might undermine the security of its neighbours, said a former top police official who is contesting Sunday's election for the House of Representatives.

Nepal's former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarbendra Khanal said the landlocked Himalayan country should not encourage activities directed against its neighbours.

"We should not allow any type of work that will undermine the security of our neighbours," he said.

"We need to handle issues related to terrorism and security in a professional manner, he said in response to a question. Nepal should not encourage activities directed against our neighbours and vice versa, it should be a two way affair, he said.

Khanal,57, said that good governance, economic development, employment for women and checking corruption are his major agenda during the election.

"I have switched to politics after retiring from the job of the police chief with the belief that politics must be clean for bringing good governance and checking corruption," he told PTI while campaigning here in the Himalayan nation's capital.

Khanal is contesting from Kathmandu constituency No. 6 on the main opposition party Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist ticket. His main opponent is former Defence Minister Bhimsen Das Pradhan of the ruling Nepali Congress.

"My other priorities are to improve the environment of Kathmandu, introduce scientific traffic management, and raise the issue of climate change," Khanal said.

He said Nepal should try to get the facilities it is entitled to under the UN Charter.

Khanal is one of the two former senior police officers contesting the election in the Kathmandu district.

Ramesh Kharel, former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), is contesting from Kathmandu 1 constituency.

Voting for the twin elections - parliamentary and provincial assemblies - in Nepal will take place in a single phase on November 20.

More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across the Himalayan nation.

Out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method.

Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through a proportionate method.

The elections will be important for Nepal to consolidate the democratic process and maintain stability in the landlocked Himalayan country.

