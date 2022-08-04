Kathmandu, Aug 4 (PTI) Nepal will conduct general elections in a single phase on November 20, a Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba decided on Thursday.

The Himalayan nation will hold the elections of the members of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20, according to sources in the Cabinet.

There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives in Nepal, and out of this 165 members are directly elected.

Earlier on Wednesday, a meeting of the ruling alliance agreed to hold the polls for both levels on November 20.

Main Opposition leader and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML) K.P. Sharma Oli, reacting to the government decision during an interaction with journalists here, welcomed the announcement of the polls.

“We welcome the decision to hold elections, which is also natural,” he told journalists.

The previous elections for the lower house and assemblies of the country's seven provinces were held in two phases on November 26 and December 7 in 2017.

