Kathmandu [Nepal], March 14 (ANI): The Nepalese government on Monday thanked the Indian government for its continued support for the development of infrastructure in the country.

The development came during the second Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) meeting on the construction of Nepal Bharat Maitri Polytechnic (NBMP), funded by the Indian government in Hetauda city of Nepal's Makwanpur district.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Over 2,500 Mariupol Residents Killed Since War Began.

As per an official statement, the PMC, held in Kathmandu and co-chaired by Satish Sivan, Joint Secretary (DPA-III Division), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Kamal Prasad Pokhrel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal, reviewed overall implementation and progress of the project and directed the contractor and the consultant of the project for timely completion.

Noting that the COVID pandemic had posed a major challenge to the project's progress, both sides noted that it has now come out of those challenges and is in the final stages of completion.

Also Read | Afghanistan’s Cash-Strapped Washington Embassy to Shut Down in Coming Week.

During the meeting, the Indian side expressed its happiness at the fruitful cooperation with the Government of Nepal and the joint efforts made towards strengthening the educational infrastructure in Nepal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)