Kathmandu [Nepal], December 20 (ANI): A delegation of 26 Nepali diplomats and officers, representing 10 key Ministries and Departments of the Government of Nepal underwent Special training at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) in New Delhi.

The delegates visited India from November 20 - 30, 2024 to partake in the "1st Special Training Programme" for Nepali diplomats and officers, the Indian Embassy said in a release on Friday.

After arriving back home, the officials on Friday met the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava amid an interaction and debriefing session. "During the session, the Ambassador engaged with the participants to gather their insights on how India could assist in designing more targeted and useful courses in the future," the Indian Embassy said.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including global geopolitical and geo-economic issues, economic diplomacy (trade, talent, tourism, connectivity, and development partnerships), India-Nepal relations, shared cultural heritage, Digital Public Infrastructure, and Responsible AI for all.

"The training also included field visits to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, DAKSHIN - Global South Centre of Excellence, India's National Disaster Management Authority, and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. Cultural and touristic visits to Varanasi, Sarnath, and Ayodhya were also part of the course. At the conclusion of the programme, they had the opportunity to interact with the Foreign Secretary of India," it said.

The cohort of Nepali diplomats and officers had participants from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration; Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; Ministry of Urban Development; Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development; Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and the Department of Railways.

"The first special training programme for Nepali diplomats and officers reflects a continuing commitment to strengthen institutional exchanges between India and Nepal and highlights our close bilateral relationship," the Indian Embassy highlighted. (ANI)

