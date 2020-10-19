Kathmandu, Oct 19 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally jumped to 1,36036 on Monday, with the detection of 3,790 new infections, a senior health official said.

Kathmandu valley alone has reported 2,388 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,335 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, taking the national recovery tally to 94,501.

There are currently 40,778 coronavirus active patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals across Nepal.

With 18 more corona-related deaths confirmed in the country in a single day, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 757, said health ministry spokesperson.

Nepal has so far conducted 1300918 COVID-19 tests in the country.

