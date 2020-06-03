World News | Nepal's Coronavirus Cases Reach 2,300, Death Toll Rises to 9

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Jun 3 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus cases reached 2,300 on Wednesday after over 200 new infections were reported in the country, while the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has gone up to nine following the death of an elderly man, according to the health ministry.

A total of 76 COVID-19 infections were reported from Kapilvastu, 26 from Rupandehi, 15 from Sarlahi and 11 from Rautahat, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Nine patients were detected from Mahottari, eight each from Nawalparasi and Sunsari, seven each from kalikot, Dailekh and Parsa, 5 from Dang and three each from Kathmandu and Taplejung, it said.

Similarly, 24 COVID-19 cases have been detected from Salyan, Morang, Pyuthan, Palpa, Doti, Kapilvastu, Jhapa, Dhangadhi, Dhankuta, Saptari, Panchthar, Terhathum, Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali and Sindhupalcowk, the ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,300, it said.

Meanwhile, a 76-year-old COVID-19-infected man from Dolakha district died while undergoing treatment, taking the total death toll to nine in the country, the ministry said.

Twelve more people recovered from the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the number of patients who have been cured of the disease to 278 people.

At present, there are in total 2,013 active coronavirus patients who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

So far, 80,267 people have been tested for COVID-19 infection.

Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

In a televised address to the nation last week, Prime Minister Oli said his government was doing its best to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said his government would expand the scope of the COVID-19 testing and the tests would be done on at least two per cent of the country's population, which stands at 30 million.

He said the Nepal government was working to increase the number of quarantine facilities by utilising the hotels and public infrastructures which are now not being used.

During the address, Oli attributed the very low mortality rate of COVID-19 among the Nepalese people to their strong will power and eating habit.

