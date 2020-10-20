Kathmandu, Oct 20 (PTI) Nepal's total count of coronavirus cases on Tuesday reached close to 1,40,000 after over 3,000 new cases were reported.

As many as 3,093 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 1,39,129, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Also Read | UK Govt Sets Deadline for Manchester to Accept Strict COVID-19 Restrictions.

With 2,108 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovery stands at 96,609.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 765 after eight more people died on Tuesday.

Also Read | Trafalgar Day 2020: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks Victory of Royal Navy Over French and Spanish Fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar.

The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,314,779 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out since January 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)