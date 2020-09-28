Kathmandu, Sep 28 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally inched closer to 75,000 on Monday with 1,351 new cases, while the number of recoveries increased to 54,640.

The death toll from the pathogen increased to 481 with four more fatalities. The total novel coronavirus cases increased to 74,745 while 54,640 people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 73.09 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

There are 19,624 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the ministry data.

The three districts of Kathmandu Valley, including the capital city, reported 817 new cases on Monday.

A total of 998,407 real-time polymerase chain reaction tests have so far been carried out throughout the country to confirm the COVID-19 infections.

Of them, 10,080 tests were conducted at various labs in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, seven districts- Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Morang, Siraha, Chitwan and Rupandehi- have more than 500 active cases of the coronavirus disease while five other districts, including Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla do not have a single infection case.

