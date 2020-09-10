Kathmandu, Sep 10 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000-mark on Thursday with 1,246 new cases while the death toll reached to 393.

The coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 50,465 after 1,246 new cases were recorded during 11,144 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted at various labs across the country, the Health Ministry said.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 572 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

With 1,818 persons discharged from different health facilities after recovery in the past 24 hours the country's COVID-19 recovery has jumped to 35,700, it said.

Five deaths linked to the coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 related deaths to 317.

There are currently 14,448 coronavirus active patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country.

