Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 55,000-mark with 1,170 new COVID-19 infections recorded across the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

During a virtual press briefing, Dr. Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that 1,170 cases were detected while conducting 10,878 PCR tests at various labs in the past 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 512 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With this Nepal's COVID-19 case tally has jumped to 55,329.

There are currently 15,393 active corona patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities across the country.

With the death of 15 more corona infected patients in various parts of the country in the past 24 hours, Nepal's coronavirus death toll has jumped to 360, said Gautam.

