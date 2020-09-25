Kathmandu, Sep 25 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally crossed the 70,000-mark with the detection of 1,313 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

Six more people succumbed to the disease overnight, pushing the death toll to 459, health ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam said at his daily media briefing here.

The 1,313 new cases pushed the country's COVID-19 tally to 70,614, he said, adding that the Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 645 new infections.

The number of recoveries stands at 51,866, while there are 18,289 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, Gautam said.

