Kathmandu, Aug 12 (PTI) The Nepal government has given local administrations the authority to decide on restrictions and lockdown measures as the country's coronavirus tally on Wednesday jumped to 24,432 with 484 new cases.

Finance and Information and Communication Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada said the districts with more than 200 active cases of coronavirus can impose necessary restrictions, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The government has extended the suspension of domestic and international flights until August 31 due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The government had partially lifted the lockdown 120 days after it was first enforced on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government had announced on July 20 that flights, both domestic and international, would be allowed from August 17.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, tuition centres and training centres will remain closed. No date for their opening has been announced.

The government on July 20 had said schools could take admissions from August 17 but according to the announcement on Tuesday this has been pushed back by 15 days.

Restaurants have been limited to takeaway services and all non-essential services like salons, shopping malls, theatres must remain closed, according to the new government directive after a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to reduce the designated entry points for people entering Nepal from India to 10 from existing 20 in view of the spread of COVID-19 due to unchecked cross-border movement.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 7,613 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country.

The country's coronavirus death toll has reached 91 as eight more patients died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

