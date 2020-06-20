Kathmandu, Jun 20 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally climbed to 8,605 on Saturday after the country reported 331 new infections.

The Ministry of Health and Population said the new cases include 282 males.

Altogether 176 COVID–19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the past 24 hours.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 22.

