Kathmandu, Sep 19 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally on Saturday jumped to 62,797 after 1,204 new infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said that 796 males and 408 females tested positive while conducting 10,333 PCR tests across the country.

Eleven people died of the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 401.

A total of 1,447 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of people recovered from the disease to 45,267.

As of Saturday, a total of 904,706 tests have been conducted across the country, he said.

Nepal has 17,129 COVID-19 active people undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities across the country.

A total of 711 new COVID-19 cases were reported from national capital Kathmandu on Saturday.

