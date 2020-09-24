Kathmandu, Sep 24 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus caseload reached 69,301 on Thursday with 1,497 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

With the officials confirming 17 more fatalities, the highest in a single day, the death toll in COVID-19 has reached 453.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan at UNHRC, Says ‘Islamabad Violating Every International Treaty on Human Rights’.

As many as 457 people were discharged after recovery, taking the country's recovery tally to 50,411, they said, adding that the recovery rate is 72.4 per cent.

On Thursday, 11,749 people went through the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests through different laboratories across Nepal.

Also Read | Pakistan: Sufi Organisation Transfers 110-Year Old Sikh Manuscripts to Gurdwara in Sialkot.

So far, 955,923 PCR tests have been conducted in the country.

Kathmandu Valley alone reported 755 positive cases on Thursday, which is about 50 per cent of the total per day cases.

There are currently 18,437 active patients undergoing treatment in different isolation centres and health facilities across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)