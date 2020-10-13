Kathmandu, Oct 13 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday reported as many as 3,556 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 115,358, according to the health ministry.

The worst-affected Kathmandu Valley alone reported 2,129 new cases in a single day, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Development: Major Updates on Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, Bharat Biotech & Sinopharm Candidates.

On Tuesday, 1,503 people recovered from the disease.

As of now, 78,780 patients have recovered from the disease while 663 others lost their lives.

Also Read | Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki in Self-Quarantine After Exposure to COVID-19 Infected Person.

The ministry said that the country's COVID-19 caseload reached 115,358 with 3,556 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Nepal has carried out a total of 1,207,091 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, including 15,577 in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, 35,915 active patients were undergoing treatment at various isolation centers across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)