Kathmandu, Sep 29 (PTI) Nepal's tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday soared to 76,258 after 1,513 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Jageshwar Gautam said that 10 people died of the disease during the period, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 491.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Prepare to Debate at a Time of Mounting Crises.

The total number of people who recovered from the disease stands at 55,371 after 731 people were discharged, he said.

As 10,891 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the country has reached 10,09,298, he said.

Also Read | India ‘Rejects’ China’s Interpretation of LAC After Beijing Says It Does Not Recognise Ladakh.

The national capital Kathmandu witnessed 934 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest spike in the number of infections till now.

There are currently 20,296 corona active people undergoing treatment at various isolation centres in the country, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)