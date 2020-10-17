Kathmandu, Oct 17 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally neared 1,30,000 on Saturday after the country reported 3,167 new infections.

The country on Saturday also reported 12 COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 727.

The country's infection tally climbed to 129,304, with 3,167 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

The number of active cases stands at 38,737 as 89,840 people have so far made successful recovery—1,800 of them in the past 24 hours.

