Kathmandu, Sep 26 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus cases jumped to 71,821 after 1,207 new cases were reported on Saturday while the death toll increased to 467 with eight new fatalities.

Also Read | Trafalgar Square Protests: 15,000 ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Rally in Central London Against Fresh Lockdown Measures.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, so far, 53,013 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1,147 of them in the past 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley has recorded the highest number of cases with 724 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Launches Generic Drug to Treat Multiple Sclerosis in US.

The government lifted restrictions on long-haul transportation last week. Domestic flights, too, resumed operations after six months on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)