Kathmandu [Nepal], March 3 (ANI): Nepal's former crown prince, Paras Shah, is undergoing treatment after suffering his fourth heart attack. He was admitted to Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu on Sunday evening and has undergone angioplasty, sources confirmed ANI.

"He has been admitted at Norvic Hospital and has undergone angioplasty," Fadiraj Pathak, aide to former king Gyanendra, confirmed over the phone.

According to hospital sources, Shah is in stable condition and will be kept under observation for three days. The former prince underwent a coronary angiogram on Sunday evening, which showed his heart arteries were blocked. To open the blocked arteries, he underwent Coronary Angioplasty.

This is not the first time Shah has experienced heart problems. He suffered heart attacks in 2007, 2013, and 2019, and has undergone stenting procedures in the past.

Earlier, on January 28, 2019, Shah suffered from a heart attack for the third time and also had an implanted stent.

Doctors believe that Shah's heart problems may be hereditary, as his family has a history of heart issues.

"Heart problems is the hereditary problem in the Nepali royal family. The increased hereditary factor appears to have affected him," the doctor told ANI, seeking anonymity.

Shah's health scare comes after a tumultuous period in Nepal's history. His father, King Gyanendra, seized power in 2006, leading to widespread protests and the eventual abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Nepal has since become a republic state, with a secular government.

In 2006, Nepal abolished its centuries-old constitutional monarchy after King Gyanendra (father of Paras Shah) seized power and imposed an emergency, sending all the leaders into house arrest. The movement, also referred to as "People's Movement II", witnessed bloodshed, with dozens killed in a crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protest and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament. This is highlighted as the dawn of a new democracy, Lokantantra (People's Rule).

In the year 2008, Nepal formally ended the monarchy rule and became a republic state, and the newly adopted Constitution of Nepal- 2072 has mentioned the Himalayan Nation as a "Secular State." Nepal was a monarchy from 1768 until 2008, when it became a republic. (ANI)

